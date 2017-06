Spain’s Chief of Defence Staff, Army General Fernando Alejandre Martínez, recently took time to visit the Spanish Maritime Air Detachment at their base in Djibouti. During his visit, he thanked them for their outstanding support to the European Union’s counter-piracy efforts off the coast of Somalia. A Spanish Maritime Patrol Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) has been […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...