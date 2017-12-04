Alwihda Info
Sports Envoys Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco Visit Tanzania


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Décembre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Olympic Gold Medalist and FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Alex Morgan and Orlando City SC midfielder Servando Carrasco of Major League Soccer are traveling to Tanzania on December 2-9 as U.S. Department of State [Sports Envoys](https://eca.state.gov/programs-initiatives/initiatives/sports-diplomacy/sports-envoys-and-sports-visitors). The Sports Envoys are helping to bolster the United States’… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/sports-envoys-alex-morgan-and-servando-carrasco-visit-ta...

