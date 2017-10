As anticipation grows for the first edition of Gaming Africa (www.GamingAfrica.za.com) (24 and 25 October, Johannesburg), Lee Richardson, Course Director of the Totally Gaming Academy Sportsbook Management course, provides an exclusive preview to what delegates can expect from this specially curated training module. Lee, who is also, Chief Executive and Founder of Gaming Economics, outlines […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...