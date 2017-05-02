Spotlight on the 5th Edition of the Nollywood Week Festival – 2017

The Nollywood Week Festival ([www.NollywoodWeek.com](http://www.nollywoodweek.com/)) returns to the cinema L’Arlequin in Paris for its 5th edition from Thursday May 11 to Sunday May 14, 2017. Since 2013, the Nollywood Week Festival, an initiative of the Okada Media Association, has offered the Parisian public the opportunity to view the gems of Nollywood cinema (the world’s second […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...