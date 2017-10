Statement attributable to Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General: Further to his statement of 28 September, the Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the situation in Cameroon and strongly condemns the acts of violence reported in the South-West and North-West regions of the country on 1 October, including reported loss of life. He calls on the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...