The Secretary-General condemns the two attacks against the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in the city of Kidal on 8 June that left three peacekeepers dead and injured eight others. The Secretary-General presents his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Guinea. He wishes speedy […]