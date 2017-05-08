Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Nigeria

Autres articles
-
New Permanent Representative of Botswana Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva
-
La nouvelle représentante permanente du Botswana présente ses lettres de créance
-
Jonglei State Prosecutors Trained on Investigation and Trial of SGBV Cases and Child Protection
-
President Zuma congratulates President-elect Macron on his victory
-
Le Président Faure adresse ses vives félicitations au nouveau président de France
We welcome the release of an additional 82 of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted by the Boko Haram insurgent group in April 2014. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and wellbeing of the schoolgirls and other victims still in captivity. We appeal to all Nigerians, including the families and local communities of the liberated girls, […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...