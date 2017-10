The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attacks perpetrated on Saturday in Mogadishu. He conveys his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes speedy recovery to the injured. The Secretary-General commends the first responders and the inhabitants of Mogadishu who have mobilized to assist the victims throughout the city. He urges all Somalis to unite in the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...