Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on South Sudan

Autres articles
-
Angola: UNHCR airlifts aid to newly-arrived refugees from the DRC
-
Historical ecumenical prayer in Egypt for peace and unity
-
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission welcomes the UN Security Council Resolution on Western Sahara
-
Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. calls for protection of civilians in and around Aburoc
-
MONUSCO statement following the signing of the Special Arrangements for the implementation of the 31 December Agreement on 27 April under the auspices of the Congolese Parliament
Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General: We are disturbed by the escalation of violence and subsequent suffering of civilians in South Sudan as a result of the recent government offensive. We urge the Government and other warring parties to cease hostilities, uphold their responsibility to protect civilians and cooperate with the United Nations and other […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...