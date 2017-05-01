Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on South Sudan

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General: We are disturbed by the escalation of violence and subsequent suffering of civilians in South Sudan as a result of the recent government offensive. We urge the Government and other warring parties to cease hostilities, uphold their responsibility to protect civilians and cooperate with the United Nations and other […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...