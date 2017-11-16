Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Zimbabwe: The Secretary-General is closely following developments in Zimbabwe and calls for continued calm. He underlines the importance of resolving political differences through peaceful means, including through dialogue and in conformity with the country’s Constitution. The Secretary-General welcomes the efforts initiated by… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/statement-attributable-to-the-spokesman-for-the-secre...
