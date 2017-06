The Secretary-General welcomes the closure of the United Nations Operations in Cote d’Ivoire (UNOCI) on 30 June 2017, after having successfully achieved its mandate. The Secretary-General congratulates the people and Government of Cote d’Ivoire for their determination and efforts in turning the page of crisis and conflict. He commends the significant contributions of all partners […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...