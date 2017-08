Statement attributable to Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General: The Secretary-General congratulates the people of Kenya for their peaceful participation in the presidential elections. The Secretary-General takes note of the results of the presidential election in Kenya, and of the announcement by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...