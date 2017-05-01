Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Statement attributable to the Spokesperson of the Secretary-General on Western Sahara


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Mai 2017


Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General: We welcome the withdrawal of all Frente Polisario elements from the Guerguerat area, between the berm and the border with Mauritania, as confirmed by MINURSO observers on 27-28 April. Together with the earlier withdrawal of Moroccan elements from the area, in response to the urging of the Secretary-General, this […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


