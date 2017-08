Bärbel Kofler, Federal Government Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Aid at the Federal Foreign Office, issued the following statement today (18 August) on the arrest of a Mauritanian senator and the situation in the country following the constitutional referendum: The unknown whereabouts of Senator Mohamed Ahmed Ould Ghadda, who was detained in Mauritania […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...