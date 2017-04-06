Statement from the United States Embassy, Rabat

The U.S. Embassy in Rabat condemns, in the strongest terms possible, the use of chemical weapons which killed many people, including children and infants, in the Idlib province of Syria. This barbaric attack with reports of dozens of dead, demonstrates Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s brutal disregard for citizens of Syria, as well as international law. […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...