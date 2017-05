On 9 May, WHO was informed of a cluster of undiagnosed illness and deaths including haemorrhagic symptoms in Likati Health Zone, Bas Uele Province in the north of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), bordering Central African Republic. On 11 May, the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo informed WHO that […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...