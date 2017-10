As part of the Sub-Saharan Africa Fast Power Reverse Trade Mission, USTDA will host a business briefing for U.S. businesses interested in learning about new project opportunities in select African markets. Attendees will be able to interact with senior-level attendees from public and private entities in Angola, Benin, Cameroon, and Mozambique, and learn more about […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...