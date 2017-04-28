Supporting the reform of criminal justice in Libya to advance stabilization and rule of law

Autres articles
-
USTDA Connects U.S. Energy Industry to Opportunities in Nigeria
-
Le Sénégal lance le combat contre le cancer du col de l’utérus
-
Soudan du Sud : d’intenses combats aux alentours de Kodok forcent plus de 25 000 personnes à fuir sans la moindre aide humanitaire
-
South Sudan: Intense fighting around Kodok forces up to 25,000 people to flee without humanitarian support
-
Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shunsuke Takei’s Visit to Morocco, Nigeria and Djibouti
The United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC) – in partnership with the Ministry of Justice of Libya, and the United States Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) – organized a national workshop addressing possible legislative amendment proposals to the Libyan Penal Code based on a legislative review process. The workshop […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...