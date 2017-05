The 2017 World Hydropower Congress ended in Addis Ababa Thursday with the launch of a new collection of case studies highlighting good practice in sustainable hydropower development. ‘Better Hydro: Compendium of Case Studies 2017’ is a collection of 34 case studies based on assessments carried out under the Hydropower Sustainability Assessment Protocol, a tool developed […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...