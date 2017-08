On 29 August 2017 in Lusaka, Switzerland and Zambia signed a new double taxation agreement (DTA) in the area of taxes on income. It replaces the agreement between Switzerland and the United Kingdom of 1954 which up to now applied to Switzerland and Zambia and will create legal certainty conducive to the further development of […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...