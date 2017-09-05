Alwihda Info
TMT Finance Africa in Cape Town event announced for March 2018


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Septembre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


TMT Finance ([www.TMTFinance.com](http://www.tmtfinance.com/)), the global telecom, media and tech investment news and events provider, has announced the launch of the inaugural TMT Finance Africa in Cape Town ([www.TMTfinance.com/capetown](http://www.tmtfinance.com/capetown)), South Africa conference on March 15, 2018. The senior executive only conference, supported by Standard Bank and IFC (World… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/tmt-finance-africa-in-cape-town-event-announced-fo...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


