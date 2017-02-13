TOTAL, Schlumberger, SNEPCo, First E & P, SEPLAT, NCDMB and NAPIMS Confirm Speakers for WAIPEC 2017 as Programme Continues to Build

Autres articles
-
La ligne de production de tranches de 12 po. de GLOBALFOUNDRIES entre en exploitation à Chengdu
-
5th edition of the Africa Business Forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to be held in Ethiopia March 1st 2017 under the Patronage of Saudi Sheikh Mohammed Al Amoudi
-
CashlessAfrica Champion Awards 2017 to Aknowledge and Reward Innovation in the Digital Financial Services Ecosystem in Africa at the CashlessAfrica Expo, March 22- 23, Lagos Oriental Hotel, Nigeria
-
Macron se rend en Algérie pour soigner sa stature internationale
-
McDonald's parle d'innovation et GM évoque la mobilité dans le cadre de la 8e édition de la newsletter internationale d'Aberje
The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) ([www.PETAN.org](http://www.petan.org/)) has announced the first set of speakers to feature on the programme at the West African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2017 (WAIPEC) ([www.WAIPEC.com](http://www.waipec.com/)), a three day major platform for the oil and gas industry, taking place later this month (21-23rd February) at… Read more on http://africa-newsroom.com/press/total-schlumberger-snepco-first-e-and-p-seplat-ncdm...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...