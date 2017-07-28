Alwihda Info
Tanzania: “Reported attacks against persons with albinism decline, but root causes still rife in rural areas” – UN expert


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Juillet 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


People with albinism living in rural Tanzania continue to live in fear amid widespread attitudes that lead to violence against them, a United Nations human rights expert [has concluded after her first visit to the country](http://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=21915&LangID=E). The UN Independent Expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism, Ikponwosa… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/tanzania-reported-attacks-against-persons-with-a...

(Vidéo) Les abéchois découvrent le nouveau marché moderne

"Essor dans la Diplomatie, Action dans la Médiation", Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu chef de la diplomatie Turque

Des étudiants africains deviennent SDF en France : La responsabilité du bail précaire

République de Djibouti : Cri de cœur pour trois jeunes comédiens Djiboutiens embastillés

