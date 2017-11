Remembrance Day is observed on 11 November in most countries to recall the end of hostilities of World War I on that date in 1918. Hostilities formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. This year’s Remembrance Day marks 99 years since the end of the First World War. […]

Remembrance Da...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...