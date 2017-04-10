Technical University of Kenya (TUK) lands high tech aviation training devices

Aerospace and Aviation Engineering programme students at Technical University of Kenya (TUK) can now afford hands-on training on a high-tech CF6-80A2 aircraft engine that powers Airbus A310 and Boeing 767. The CF6-80A2 engine manufactured by General Electric (GE) ([www.GE.com](http://www.ge.com/)) along with aviation maintenance training books, training aids, reading materials, used aircraft parts… Read more on […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...