The ministers of posts and telecommunications of Somalia and Djibouti, H.E. Abdi Ashur Hassan and H.E. Abdi Youssouf Sougueh, have issued a joint statement on a four-day official visit of Somalia minister to Djibouti. The main purpose of the minister and his delegation’s four-day visit was to strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the two countries […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...