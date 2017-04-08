Thai edition of book "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" released in Thailand

The Thai language edition of the book "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was released Friday in Bangkok, capital of Thailand. The book, which collects the speeches, talks, interviews, notes and letters of the Chinese leader, was applauded by all circles of Thailand including the political heavyweights.



The release ceremony was attended by Jiang Jianguo, Director of the State Council Information Office, Wissanu Krea-ngam, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, president of the National Legislative Assembly of Thailand, and figures from other circles.



"The book presents Xi’s great insight, foresight, as well as philosophy on state governance in a detailed way," Pornpetch said in his speech at the ceremony.



It is great that the book is translated into the Thai language, he added, hoping that it will refresh Thailand-China friendship by deepening Thai residents’ understanding of China and giving a boost to their all-round cooperation.



Xi, good at quoting classics, is a great leader with rich knowledge and abundant wisdom of state governance, Wissanu said during the release ceremony.



The contents of the book, impressive rather than dull, absorb the time-honored traditional Chinese culture and reveal the wisdom of a statesman, he said, adding that leaders can cite it as useful reference for state governance.



The deputy prime minister said that he has learnt a lot from the book after Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha recommended it to him. Its contents can enlighten Thailand’s reform process as the country is making its own strategy and reform, he said.



Thakoon Boonpan, General Manager of Matichon Group, publisher of Thai edition of the book, said that the release ceremony represents a symbol of bilateral cooperation, and he feels proud to boost Thailand-China friendship through the book.



Pinij Jarusombat, chairman of the Thai-Chinese Cultural and Relationship Council, told People’s Daily that Xi is a great leader and good doer who resolves many challenges for China.



A number of Chinese residents have raised their living standard and shackled off poverty thanks to his efforts, said Pinij, also former Thai Prime Minister, adding that it is a great achievement itself to lift 1 million people out of poverty every year.



Hailing the ideas and approaches written in the book as useful and effective, Pinij hoped more Thai citizens will read the book as early as possible.



President Chen Zhenzhi of Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce told the People’s Daily that the book provides the world a way to understand China. “In today’s world, you have to well know China first if you want to know more about the world,” he explained.



The experience of a country who managed to govern such a large population is definitely worth learning, Chen said, while highlighting at the same time that the book is a good reference for Thailand.



The economic and trade cooperation between China and Thailand enjoys a promising prospect, and the book is believed to play a far-reaching propelling role for future bilateral ties, he stressed.



Panlop, senior editor of Matichon Group, said that given the great importance of the well-known book, China's Foreign Language Press polished the contents in an elaborate manner after three well-selected translators from his house finished their work.



The Thai edition of the book is same with the Chinese one in all details including paper size, color and cover, explained Panlop, also publishing executor of the book.



Impressed by the hard working of translators and copy-editors, he said the book pools the efforts of many people.



Since many of Xi’s remarks on domestic affairs, diplomacy and anti-corruption campaigns contained profound connotation, the translators tried hard to present the readers with the hidden implications in the most appropriate words, the editor underlined.



During the release ceremony, Jiang presented Thai editions of the book to Wissanu and Pornpetch as gift. China's Foreign Language Press and Thailand's Matichon also inked a memorandum to translate and publish other China-themed books.



The release ceremony was hosted by the State Council Information Office of China, China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration, the Chinese Embassy and organized by Foreign Language Press and Matichon.