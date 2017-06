Under the theme of “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in the Youth”, the 29th African Union Summit opened Tuesday 27 June 2017, at the African Union Headquarters, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with the Thirty Fourth (34th) Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives’ Committee (PRC). The opening ceremony took place in the presence of the Chairperson […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...