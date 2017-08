The Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU), at its 703th meeting held on 20 July 2017, received a briefing on the situation in Mali. Council took note of the briefing made by the High Representative of the Chairperson of the Commission for Mali and the Sahel, former President Pierre Buyoya of Burundi, […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...