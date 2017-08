The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union (AU), H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, strongly condemns the terrorist attack that was carried out in Barcelona’s Las Ramblasarea yesterday afternoon, in which thirteen lives were lost and dozens injured. The Chairperson of the Commission offers his most sincere condolences to the bereaved families of the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...