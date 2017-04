The Ambassador speaks at the launch of Novo Nordisk programme “Changing Diabetes in Children”

Children getting diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in Côte d’Ivoire face a drastic drop in life expectancy. With the launch of Novo Nordisk programme “Changing Diabetes in Children”, the Ministry of Public Health and Hygiene and Novo Nordisk are on a mission to change that. On the 6th of April 2017, the Danish Ambassador Tove […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...