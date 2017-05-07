The CIO’s new job: no glitch business. CIOs should embrace the role of championing innovation and agility in the busin ess

Autres articles
-
More than one million children have fled escalating violence in South Sudan
-
UNMISS Deploys Peacekeepers to Aburoc to Enable Delivery of Humanitarian Aid
-
Conseil d’association UE-Tunisie, 11/05/2017
-
Le Conseil d’administration du FMI approuve un accord de 241,5 millions de dollars au titre de la FEC en faveur du Tog o
-
IMF Executive Board Approves US$241.5 Million under the ECF Arrangement for Togo
The previous wave of digital disruption, triggered by mobile technology, caught most CIOs and organisations off guard. 10 years ago, hardly anyone owned a smartphone. Today, there are around 2 billion in circulation. What’s more, we use them every day to access Uber, WhatsApp, Instagram and many other services that didn’t exist when the first […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...