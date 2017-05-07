The CIO’s new job: no glitch business. CIOs should embrace the role of championing innovation and agility in the busin ess

The previous wave of digital disruption, triggered by mobile technology, caught most CIOs and organisations off guard. 10 years ago, hardly anyone owned a smartphone. Today, there are around 2 billion in circulation. What’s more, we use them every day to access Uber, WhatsApp, Instagram and many other services that didn’t exist when the first […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...