The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, strongly condemns the multiple attacks perpetrated by Al-Shabaab terrorists on 24 May 2017 in Mandera, and on 25 May 2017 in Garissa, Kenya, resulting in the death of several police and security officers. The Chairperson of the Commission is deeply saddened by […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...