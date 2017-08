Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka, leader of the armed group Nduma Defense of Congo (NDC), was transferred on Friday August 4th to Kinshasa and was handed over by MONUSCO to the Congolese judicial authorities. Sheka has been under MONUSCO supervision in Goma since his surrender on 26 July. He is accompanied by two alleged NDC combatants who […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...