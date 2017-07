The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Rob Davies together with First National Bank (FNB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Public Sector Banking, Mr Kgosi Ledimo have today signed a pledge that will improve access to finance for Black Industrialists (BI) to fast-track accelerated economic transformation at a ceremony that was held in Johannesburg. Speaking […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...