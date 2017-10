The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) will lead a delegation of twenty-nine businesspeople to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for the 8th Investment and Trade Initiative (ITI) scheduled to take place in Kinshasa and Lubumbashi from 6-11 November 2017. The aim of the ITI is to increase exports of the South Africa […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...