The Esperanza, the largest ship in the Greenpeace ([www.Greenpeace.org](http://www.GreenPeace.org)) fleet is currently in the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of its tour of the coasts of Central African countries with a message: “Give the Congo Basin forest a chance”. It is also the slogan of the ship tour that began in Cameroon on 13 […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...