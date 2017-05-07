The European Union celebrates Europe Day 2017 in Liberia in tune with the “eat what you grow, grow what you eat” campaign

Autres articles
-
Secretary-General Appoints Michel Kafando of Burkina Faso as Special Envoy
-
La cérémonie d’accueil du Navire « Dr Fridtjof Nansen » démarre du Maroc
-
IMF Hosts Conference on “Managing Capital Flows: Challenges for Developing Countries” in Zambia
-
Unexplained cluster of deaths – Liberia
-
Visita do Ministro das Relações Exteriores, Aloysio Nunes Ferreira, à Namíbia, Botsuana, Malawi, Moça mbique e África do Sul
Europe Day, held on 9 May every year, celebrates peace and unity in Europe. This year the European Union Delegation in Liberia has decided that the annual diplomatic reception to celebrate Europe Day will be organised in tune with the “eat what you grow, grow what you eat” promoted by the Ministries of Agriculture and […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...