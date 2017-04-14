The Gambia Welcomes UNCTAD’s Recommendations to Improve the Investment Climate

High-level government officials, private sector representatives and development partners participated in the presentation of UNCTAD’s Investment Policy Review (IPR) of the Gambia in Banjul on 11 April 2017. The report, prepared at the Government’s request, presents action-oriented recommendations to improve the Gambia’s legal framework for investment, as well as its approach to promoting foreign investment… […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...