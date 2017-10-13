Alwihda Info
The Gauteng Province and GE Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Economic Development


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Octobre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


– The MoU covers collaboration in the Energy and Healthcare sectors. – Through the collaboration, GE will support the Premier’s Office’s “Tshepo 1 Million” youth empowerment programme, which focuses on creating employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for the Gauteng youth. The Gauteng Province (www.Gauteng.gov.za) and GE ([www.GE.com](http://www.ge.com/)) have signed a Memorandum of… Read more on https://ge.africa-newsroom.com/press/the-gauteng-province-and-ge-sign-memorandum-o...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


