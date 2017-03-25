Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

The Global Gig Economy and its Implications for African Digital Workers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Mars 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Autres articles
Professor Graham, addressing the 4th UNI Africa Conference in Dakar, Senegal (http://ForwardForANewAfrica.org), warned of the danger of ‘parasitic capitalism’ where digital companies give little back to the places where they are embedded and platform workers are left to fend for themselves. UNI Global Union General Secretary Philip Jennings’ said research into the Future World of […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 24/03/2017

Tchad : Vague de révocations de fonctionnaires dans plusieurs ministères

Tchad : Vague de révocations de fonctionnaires dans plusieurs ministères

Un français enlevé à Sila, selon le gouvernement tchadien Un français enlevé à Sila, selon le gouvernement tchadien 23/03/2017

Populaires

Le Tchad, l'un des pays les moins toxiques au monde

25/03/2017

Tchad: Amin Abba Sidik, nouvel ambassadeur en France

25/03/2017

Tchad : Un maitre communautaire assassine 5 enfants

25/03/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La force mixte multinationale engagée à défaire "le plus rapidement" Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/03/2017 - CCPR

Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains

Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains

Djibouti : C’est le talent qui fait l’artiste, pas le régime Djibouti : C’est le talent qui fait l’artiste, pas le régime 01/03/2017 - Mahamoud Djama

ANALYSE - 20/03/2017 - Jim Yong Kim

Accélérer la transformation économique de l’Afrique

Accélérer la transformation économique de l’Afrique

Dialogue social au Tchad : La plateforme revendicative vers une ficelle Dialogue social au Tchad : La plateforme revendicative vers une ficelle 12/03/2017 - AZOUDOUM DE BEINDO

REACTION - 24/03/2017 - Asbl Cebaph

Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun

Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun

Retour de fureur à Djibouti après une visite désastreuse à l’Élysée Retour de fureur à Djibouti après une visite désastreuse à l’Élysée 21/03/2017 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.