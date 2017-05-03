The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), Türkiye Wealth Fund and Catalyst Group cooperate to develop mortgage sector of Turkey

Autres articles
-
President Zuma welcomes delegates to the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban
-
Eritrea must free prize winning journalist, says UN human rights expert
-
Clitoraid Announces Its First Clitoral Restorative Surgeries for FGM Victims in Kenya
-
“Pensar África”: Adebayo Vunge apresenta novo livro em Luanda
-
UK Troops arrive in Juba to provide Engineering and Medical support to UNMISS
Türkiye Wealth Fund (“TWF”) ([www.TurkiyeVarlikFonu.com.tr](http://www.turkiyevarlikfonu.com.tr/)), The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (“ICD”) ([www.ICD-PS.org](http://www.icd-ps.org/)), the private sector arm of IDB Group, and Catalyst Group (“Catalyst”) ([www.CatalsytGroup360.com](http://www.catalsytgroup360.com/)) have entered into a Joint Strategic Collaboration… Read more on http://icd.africa-newsroom.com/press/the-islamic-corporation-for-the-development-of-th...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...