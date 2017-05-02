The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), Tamkeen & Ibdar Launch USD$ 100 Million Bahrain SME Fund

Autres articles
The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited (SBN) sign an agreement to cooperate to establish a new non-interest banking window
GE annonce que Clarke Energy est distributeur des moteurs à gaz Jenbacher pour six autres pays en Afrique
GE Announces Clarke Energy as a Jenbacher Gas Engines Distributor for an Additional Six Countries in Africa
GE announces order with AE Energia to bring fast, digital power to Angola
Tiwa Savage signs on as Rotary celebrity ambassador for polio eradication
The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) ([www.ICD-PS.org](http://www.icd-ps.org/)), the private sector arm of IDB Group, in partnership with Ibdar Bank, Bahrain-based wholesale Islamic Investment bank and Labour Fund “Tamkeen” as part of the investment committee has announced the launch of the Bahrain SME fund. The Bahrain SME Fund is a Shariah […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...