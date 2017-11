The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (“ICD”) (www.ICD-ps.org) and Shobak Wind Energy PSC (the “Project Company”) have signed the facility agreements for a US$26 million Shariah-compliant senior financing to part fund the construction of a 45 MW wind farm (the “Project”) in Jordan near the Shobak town municipality,160 km south of […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...