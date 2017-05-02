The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and the Faculty of Economics and Administration at KAU sign an MOU

Mr. Khalid Mohammed Al-Aboodi, Chief Executive Officer of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) ([www.ICD-PS.org](http://www.icd-ps.org/)), member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, and Dr. Tawfiq Bin AbdulMohsen Al Khayal, Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Administration at King Abdulaziz University, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...