The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) ([www.ICD-PS.org](http://www.icd-ps.org/)), the private sector arm of Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group, was presented with two prestigious awards at The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia today. The two winning deals include ‘Best Deal, Saudi Arabia’ which was a USD300 […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...