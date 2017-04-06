The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Arbico Plc

Company Name: Arbico Plc. (www.ArbicoNg.com) Company Symbol: ARBICO [ARBICO]>> Company Reports Arbico Plc Unaudited Financial Statements for the Year Ended Dec 31st, 2016 Dec 2016 Dec 2015 N’000 N’000 Revenue 3,413,465 4,516384 Cost of Sales (2,672,318) (3,537,113) Profit/(Loss) before Tax 43,502 341,722 Profit/(Loss) after Tax (7,693) 271,234 Earnings Per Share (Kobo) (0.05) 1.83 Dividend Per […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...