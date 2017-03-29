The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – CAP Plc

Company Name: CAP Plc (www.CAPplc.com) Company Symbol: CAP [CAP]>> Company Report Chemical and Allied Products Plc Audited Financial Statement for the Year Ended 31st December, 2016 December 2016 December 2015 N’000 N’000 Revenue: 6,813,984 7,056,876 Profit/(Loss) before Tax: 2,296,821 2,570,021 Income Tax Expense: (693,464) (830,462) Profit/(Loss) for the Year: 1,603,357 1,739,559 Earnings per Share… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...