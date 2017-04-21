The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Cornerstone Insurance Company Plc.

Alwihda Info
Company Name: Cornerstone Insurance Company Plc. (www.Cornerstone.com.ng) Company Symbol: CORNERST [CONERST]>> Company Report 2016 Market Summary Audited Financial Statement for Year Ended 31 December, 2016 FY 2016 FY 2015 N’000 N’000 Revenue 9,190,675 7,331,632 Profit before Tax (1,264,660) 1,843,054 Taxation (470,563) (212,300) Profit after Tax (1,735,223) 1,630,754 Earnings Per Share (K) (12) 11… Read more […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


