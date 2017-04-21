The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Cornerstone Insurance Company Plc.

Autres articles
France – Mali ; Quai d’Orsay – Déclarations du porte-parole et agenda du ministre et des secrétaires d’Etat
Neuf ministères africains participeront au Forum annuel africain sur l’énergie qui se tiendra à Copenha gue au mois de juin
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Capital Hotel Plc
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – CWG Plc
‘Sports for all’: Opening of Decathlon’s first store in Accra
Company Name: Cornerstone Insurance Company Plc. (www.Cornerstone.com.ng) Company Symbol: CORNERST [CONERST]>> Company Report 2016 Market Summary Audited Financial Statement for Year Ended 31 December, 2016 FY 2016 FY 2015 N’000 N’000 Revenue 9,190,675 7,331,632 Profit before Tax (1,264,660) 1,843,054 Taxation (470,563) (212,300) Profit after Tax (1,735,223) 1,630,754 Earnings Per Share (K) (12) 11… Read more […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...