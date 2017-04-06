The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Dangote Flour Mills Plc

Company Name: Dangote Flour Mills Plc (http://Dangote.com) Company Symbol: DANGFLOUR [DANGFLOUR]>> Company Reports Dangote Flour Mills Plc Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2016 Revenue December 2016 N105.77b September 2015 N48.03b Profit/(Loss) before Tax December 2016 N11.82b September 2015 (N12.47b) Taxation Expense/(Credit) December 2016 N1.25b September 2015 N213m Profit/(Loss)… Read more on […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...